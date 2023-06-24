PM Modi's US Visit Will Take Ties To Next Level, Egypt Another Significant Outreach: BJP

The BJP on Saturday said the “substantive outcomes and achievements” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “landmark” state visit to the US will critically define the Indo-US relationship and take it to the next level.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also asserted that the prime minister's two-day tour to Egypt will be another “very significant outreach visit”.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday arrived in Egypt after concluding his US visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress.

Highlighting key achievements of the US visit, Puri said the kind of reception received by Prime Minister Modi was unprecedented.

“With substantive outcomes in every space including economic, technology, space and defence, this was a landmark visit of Prime Minister Modi and the one which will critically define the bilateral relationship and take it to the next level,” Puri said at the press conference here at the BJP headquarters.

On prime minister Modi’s two-day visit to Egypt, the Union minister said it will have “a very positive impact, not only in terms of India but also other countries in the region”.

“In the overall conduct of our diplomacy and outreach, the Egyptian leg of the prime minister’s two-day visit will be another very significant outreach visit,” Puri, a former diplomat, asserted.

India already has a “strong and excellent” relationship with the countries in the Gulf, he added.

This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt.

Hailing Modi’s US visit, Puri said the kind of reception given to the prime minister in New York and Washington DC and the way the presiding officer of the US Congress and others all lined up to request for his autograph after he addressed the joint session was a testament to his stature as a world leader.

“If a bilateral visit comprising a critical definition produces a new beginning, it’s that very visit,” he said.

“This visit, in a way, sums up as - ‘This is the moment’," Puri said, adding, “I can say with confidence, in 39 years of personal experience in foreign policy and international relations, I have never seen such a thing.”