PM Modi's Visit To Italy Will Further Enhance Bilateral Ties: Ambassador Neena Malhotra

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rome, Indian ambassador to Italy, Neena Malhotra, on Thursday, hailed the relationship between India and Italy and said that the bond between the two countries has enhanced in the past few years on trade and economic grounds and are crucial. She also informed that PM Modi's visit to Italy will be the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Rome in almost 12 years.

Further speaking on the previous virtual summit between both the prime ministers, Malhotra said that it has helped in developing further engagements. Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and PM Modi recently had a telephonic conversation.

India and Italy have historical connections: Indian envoy to Italy

Speaking on the relationship between India and Italy, Indian envoy Neena Malhotra highlighted that both countries share historical connections followed by trade linkages.

Apart from that, bilateral trade between India and Italy has increased by nearly 36%. Also, the investment of the Italian side in India has increased despite the COVID-19 situation, Malhotra informed. While there are already 700 Italian companies in India, 100 Indian companies are present in Italy, the Indian envoy said.

The Indian envoy further added that the trade ministers of both countries had already met on the margins of the G20 and had a joint commission on economic cooperation. The relationship between India and Italy has enhanced after signing a plan of action for the upcoming five years which will cover the entire gamut of the relationship, she said.

PM Modi's visit to Italy

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already departed for his visit to Italy ahead of the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit at the invitation of PM Mario Draghi. Later, he will also visit Vatican City where he will meet Pope Francis.

Apart from that, PM Modi has other travelling schedules to the United Kingdom and will further meet British PM Boris Johnson. He will be attending the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). On November 1, PM Modi will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders' Summit and participate around themes of climate change, mitigation, adaption, and clean technology and innovation at Glasgow.

