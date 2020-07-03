Rajnath Singh Posts Statement On PM Modi's Leh Visit As India Asserts Sovereignty To China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modis's visit Ladakh to take stock of the situation post the LAC standoff. Singh said that Prime Minister's visit has encouraged the Indian Army soldiers and boost their morale. He also expressed his gratitude to PM for planning this trip. Praising the Indian Army at the border the Defence Minister said that "the borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, going to Ladakh and meeting the army soldiers and encouraging them has definitely boosted the morale of the army and I thank the Prime Minister for this step," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's own planned visit to Leh was postponed on Thursday, before PM Modi made his surprise visit.

PM Modi's visit to Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning reached Leh along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is accompanying them. PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16, after which tensions have been hiked with China on multiple fronts - especially economically and technologically, amid China's attempts to change the status quo unilaterally.

PM interacts with forces

Amid the standoff with Chinese troops along the LAC, PM Modi visited one of the forward locations in Nimu. During the course of his visit, he interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. Moreover, PM Modi is expected to visit a second forward area - Thiksay to address the troops after which he will return to Delhi. Sources also informed that PM Modi will be visiting the Armed Forces' Hall of Fame in Leh, and the Garrison Hospital to meet troops injured in the clash with China. PM Modi's being in Leh comes as a defining assertion of India's sovereignty over the region.

