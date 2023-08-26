PM Modi's Voice Quivers As He Gets Emotional About Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Triumph

During his speech at Indian Space Research Organisation’s command complex on Saturday (26 August), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice quivered with emotions as he addressed the scientists team. "Salute to your hard work and patience," he began, his voice resolute. "Salute to your spirit through which you have propelled the country forward."

He then paused as he got emotional, letting the significance of the achievement to sink in, before continuing. "This is no ordinary success. This is the resounding echo of India's scientists in the infinite expanse of space." His words carried a sense of pride, accomplishment, and a touch of nostalgia for the journey that had led India to this remarkable moment.

In his address on August 25, PM Modi hailed the relentless efforts and patience that had led to Chandrayaan-3's achievement. He commended the indomitable spirit that had propelled the nation forward, declaring Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the lunar south pole as a defining moment.

This ‘feat’, he emphasised, was no ordinary achievement; rather, it was an echo of India's scientific prowess resonating in the vast expanse of space: "India is on the moon, we have our national pride on the moon,” the PM said.

“We have reached where no one has reached yet. In the 21st century, this new India will find solutions to the world's problems,” he added.

The Prime Minister painted a vivid picture of India's fearless stride into uncharted territories, highlighting the images of the moon's south pole that had captured the world's imagination. The success of Chandrayaan, he asserted, was not just India's accomplishment, but a testament to humanity's capabilities.

PM Modi said, “The moment of Chandrayaan's landing is 'Amar Pal', an incredible moment.” With admiration, Modi spoke about ISRO’s female scientists who had played a pivotal role in the mission, praising their brilliance as a source of strength.

The Prime Minister named the Vikram lander's touchdown site 'Shiva Shakti,' symbolising the vital force that contributed to the success. He emphasised that just as Shakti's blessings were crucial, 'Naari Shakti,' the power of women, had been a driving force in this endeavour.

“We need the blessings of Shakti to successfully undertake any work, and our Shakti is our 'Naari Shakti.' All of you witnessed that our women scientists played an important role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This Shiv Shakti point will motivate the next generation for the welfare of humanity," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further declared the site where Chandrayaan-2 had left its mark as 'Tiranga Point,' a reminder that setbacks are not insurmountable in the face of determination. He celebrated India's ascension to the top 5 global economies, attributing a significant role to ISRO's contributions.

Modi acknowledged the evolution from India's humble technological beginnings to this remarkable feat and highlighted the inspiration it provided to the youth who now gaze at the stars with dreams of exploration. Culminating in a historic announcement, he designated August 23 as 'National Space Day' – a celebration not only of achievements but also of the enduring spirit of exploration.

The Prime Minister linked the space sector's strength to improved living standards and governance. He mentioned how space science had driven initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and could track progress on multiple fronts.

He suggested ISRO's collaboration with governments to organise a National Hackathon, promoting innovation in the field. In a nod to India's ancient knowledge, PM Modi urged students to explore the wealth of information about the Sun, Moon, and Earth present in the country's literature.

He underscored that as the nation advanced in science and technology, rapid development would follow suit, making India a developed country by 2047 – in line with the Prime Minister’s own vision.