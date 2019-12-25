PM Modi Names Rohtang Tunnel After Vajpayee, Elaborates Its Importance For Nat'l Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana on the 95th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While addressing the event, PM Modi dedicated the Rohtang tunnel, which connects Himachal to Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir, to Vajpayee. Calling this tunnel a vision of Vajpayee, PM Modi said that it was a gift from the government to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

During the launch, PM Modi said, "Rohtang Tunnel, connecting Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir, and Manali with Leh, will now be known as Atal Tunnel. It is a gift to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

"As per the vision of Atalji this tunnel has huge importance for national security and tourism. It was Atalji who understood its importance and under him, construction work of the tunnel began. I have witnessed the brainstorming that went behind this programme. I never thought of getting the opportunity to name the tunnel after Atalji. After the Kargil war, it was paramount for us to establish a new system. It has a lot of importance in national security. I have complete belief that this tunnel will change the destiny of Leh, Ladakh and Manali," he added.

About the tunnel

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000, when Vajpayee was the prime minister. The Rohtang Pass highway tunnel in the Himalayas of Himachal Pradesh is an 8.8-km long horseshoe-shaped tunnel. The construction of this motorway was one of the most challenging tasks as it is world's longest motorable tunnel situated 3,000 meters above sea level, under the 3,978-metre Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range and has 45 avalanche-prone spots and aims to provide all-season connectivity to the landlocked Lahaul Valley from the picturesque resort town of Manali.

The construction of the tunnel is likely to be completed by the end of this year. The tunnel even has self-escape snow galleries that have been designed for the safety of motorists. The length of the gallery varies from 40 meters to 130 meters and would be constructed before the tunnel completion. The most ambitious and expensive undertaking of its kind, the excavation of the tunnel was completed in October 2017.

