PM Narendra Modi Asks People To Submit Ideas For 2021's Last 'Mann Ki Baat' Episode

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 84th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on December 26, he asked people to share their ideas and views. While taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said he has been receiving several inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat and asked the people to share their motivational ideas and stories before the deadline. He also noted the 84th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' will be the last episode for this year. "I have been receiving several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat on the 26th, which will be the last one of 2021. The inputs cover so many different areas and celebrate the life journeys of several people working to bring grassroots level changes. Keep sharing your views," PM Modi wrote on his Twitter post.

Have a look at the poster:

Though PM Narendra Modi used to recite motivational stories and life lessons that are picked from the common people, this time, his Twitter poster suggests, the leader may speak about his recent visit to Kashi and the workers involved in the construction of the most touted project. Recently, a warm gesture of the Prime Minister offering respect to the shramiks involved in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor went viral. In the short clip, PM Modi can be seen removing a chair that appeared to have been placed for him. Later, he sat on the stairs with the construction workers. Notably, the poster that was released on Twitter, belongs to the same place where the Prime Minister sat with the workers in Varanasi last week.

Last edition of 2021 will be aired on December 26

Notably, the December 13 unveiling by PM Modi came months after he laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor which is spread across 5 lakh square feet. As many as 23 buildings were constructed to provide diverse facilities for the devotees as part of the project. It is worth mentioning "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. December 26th episode will be the last edition of the year. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

