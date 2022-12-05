PM Narendra Modi Attends 2-day National Meet In Delhi To Strategise For 2024 Polls

Even as voting for the crucial Gujarat elections gets over today December 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set his sights on the upcoming assembly elections in multiple states in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, he will attend a 2-day meeting of party leaders to review preparations and arrive upon a strategy to fight the polls.

PM Modi after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Monday attended the 2-day national office bearers meeting in Delhi at the party headquarters in the afternoon.

Strategy for 2023 state polls and 2024 general elections

The meeting was presided over by party president JP Nadda and attended by the party's national office bearers, in charge and co-in-charge of all states, in charge of various fronts, state presidents and general secretaries of state organizations.

The meeting will include discussions pertaining to the strategies and preparations for the assembly elections in 2023 and the 2024 Lok sabha polls, including the various organisational activities ranging from booth-level committees to national level programmes.

State elections

The states of Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh are due for polls next year. The list may also include Union territory Jammu and Kashmir.

