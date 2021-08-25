PM Narendra Modi Chairs 37th PRAGATI Meeting, Stresses On Timely Completion Of Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the 37th edition of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), the ICT based multi-modal platform involving Centre and state governments. In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review, including eight projects and one scheme. Regarding the implementation of these eight projects, which have a cumulative cost of Rs. 1,26,000 crore concerning 14 states, PM Modi stressed the timely completion of the projects. These 14 states were Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Delhi.

'One Nation – One Ration Card'

During the interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed the ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme. The ONORC was implemented for the nationwide portability of ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA). This allows eligible ration card holders covered under NFSA to access their entitlements from anywhere across the country. While reviewing the scheme, PM Modi asked the officials to explore the multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under it to ensure a wide array of benefits to the citizens. The Prime Minister also directed the state officials to keep monitoring the construction of oxygen plants and the availability of hospital beds.

Previous editions of PRAGATI

During the previous 36 PRAGATI meetings, 292 projects total of 13.78 lakh crore were reviewed. In the last meeting, ten agenda items were taken up for review. This included eight projects, one programme, and a grievance related to one scheme. The eight projects were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from the Ministry of Railways, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs.

PRAGATI - What is it?

PRAGATI, launched in March 2015, aims to build a robust system for implementing e-transparency and e-accountability with real-time presence and exchange among the key stakeholders. It is a multi-purpose nodal aimed at addressing the commoner's grievances. The nodal also simultaneously monitors and reviews essential programmes and projects under the Govt. of India. Additionally, it includes projects flagged off by the state govt. PRAGATI bundles three technologies, Digital data management, video conferencing and geo-spatial technology.

