Last Updated:

PM Narendra Modi Chairs CSIR Society Meeting In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in New Delhi, on Saturday.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, another Union minister Piyush Goyal besides several secretaries, including those of science-related ministries, participated in the meeting.

Singh had on Friday said this was the third year of the CSIR Society and the meeting was of special significance as it marked 80 years of the establishment of the council.

About the agenda of the meeting, Singh had said a presentation on the various activities of the CSIR would be made before the prime minister and his suggestions would be sought on the way forward. 

READ | PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21 to offer prayers, review projects
READ | PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting on Saturday
READ | 'A ₹15 lakh Cr industry': Nitin Gadkari outlines Modi govt's huge automobile plans
READ | Hours after EC announces Himachal poll date, Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel meet PM Modi
READ | Gujarat: PM Modi to address inaugural session of conference of law ministers, secretaries via video message today

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT