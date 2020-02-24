PM Modi Explains The Meaning Behind 'Namaste Trump' Event; Extolls Indo-US 'family' Ties

Addressing the lakhs of people at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, said that the event's name meant 'we bowed to the individual and the divinity in him'. He added that the Indo-US relations had progressed from a 'partnership to family relations'. Extolling about Sabarmati, where the stadium is situated, the Prime Minister added that India's vibrant unity in diversity is the foundation of the Indo-US friendship.

Mukesh Ambani says 'Trump will see a different India than Obama' as 'Namaste Trump' begins

PM Modi explains 'Namaste Trump'

" You coming here has given the Indo-US relation a flavour sweeter than family relations. The Indo-US relations is not just a partnership, it is now a far greater and closer relationship. This programme 'Namaste Trump' has a very deep meaning - one is a Sanskrit word which means that we bow not just to the person but to a person divinity as well," said PM Modi.

He added, "Today, you are in the land where the 5000-year old Dholavira and Lothal were there. We are the banks of that Sabarmati which had a big role in India's independence struggle. You are in that India which is filled with diversity and has several religions, lifestyles, languages, and societies. India has diversity, unity in that diversity and vibrancy in that unity which is the foundation of strong Indo-US friendship."

Enroute India, US President Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One; 'Can't wait'

Trump's India visit

Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump is currently on 36 hour trip to India on February 24-25. After being received by PM Modi, Trump - who was recently acquitted of impeachment by the US Senate visited the Sabarmati Ashram. Now, Trump is addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sundown and then return to Delhi.

PM Modi rolls out Indian hospitality as US President Donald Trump lands at Ahmedabad

On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and then will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. Post lunch, Trump and his delegation will hold dialogue with the Indian leadership. On the February 25th evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and will depart to the US after his banquet.

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Sabarmati Ashram with PM Modi, try hand at 'charkha'