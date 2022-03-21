Last Updated:

PM Narendra Modi Inspects 29 Antiquities Returned To India By Australia; Watch

PM Modi inspected the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities have been divided into 6 broad categories as per themes.

Written By
Vidyashree S

Image: PIB_India


Ahead of a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Monday, twenty-nine antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia. PM Modi inspected these antiquities that range in six broad categories as per themes, including Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, Portraits, and decorative objects.

As per sources, these antiquities which are primarily sculptures and paintings, come from different time periods, with the earliest dating back to the 9-10th century CE. They are executed in a variety of materials like sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, and paper.

Antiquities represent a large geographical region in India including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

India- Australia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, are scheduled to hold the second virtual summit today, March 21, and review the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Earlier on June 4, 2020, the first India-Australia virtual summit was held, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the second virtual summit, PM Modi and Morrison are likely to commit closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, with Canberra, set to announce investments worth a total of ₹1,500 crores. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. This summit comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a release, the PMO said, “The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance".

