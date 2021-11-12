PM Narendra Modi Interacts With PMO Officials On The Occasion Of ‘Diwali Milan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the occasion of ‘Diwali Milan’ at the PM’s official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. He also extended warm Diwali greetings to everyone on the occasion, informed PMO.

PM Modi highlighted how difficult times often lead to the realization of inherent potential among people, processes and institutions and exhorted PMO officials to draw inspiration from this spirit. Highlighting the significance of this decade towards laying a strong foundation for the nation for 2047 and beyond, Prime Minister said that everyone in the PMO must work together to their fullest potential and help the nation attain greater heights, stated the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi Hails Role Of New RBI Initiatives

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiatives and said that the RBI has kept the needs of the common investors in mind while formulating these schemes. On schemes making government securities accessible for small investors, PM Modi said, "This period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this decade of 21st century is very important for the development of the country. In such a situation, the role of RBI is also very big. I am confident that 'team RBI' will live up to the expectations of the country," the Prime Minister said.

The PMO in its statement said, “These initiatives are the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme." As per the PMO, the RBI Retail Direct Scheme will enhance access to the government securities market for all the retail investors, both working on a large and small scale. The release also said that the initiatives will allow the investors to directly invest in securities issued by the Government of India and the state governments.