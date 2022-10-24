Last Updated:

PM Narendra Modi Keeps Up With Tradition, Reaches Kargil To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers

On Monday morning, October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kargil to celebrate this year's Diwali festival with brave Indian soldiers.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. PM Modi will also visit soldiers in the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand to bask in the festive fervour with the jawans.

PM Modi wishes India a Happy Diwali

Earlier, taking to Twitter, PM Modi wished everyone a Happy Diwali. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

2021: Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera 

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the troops at the border in Jammu’s Nowshera. Nowshera. “I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family,” he tweeted.

2020: Longemala in Jaisalmer

In 2020, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. PM Modi said, “Every year, I cherish spending Diwali with our security forces. It is a way of reaffirming our solidarity with them, as they bravely protect the nation and ensure our country can scale new heights of progress.”

2019: Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

In 2019, Prime Minister met the personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. “It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with courageous personnel,” he said. 

2018- Uttarakhand’s Harsil

PM Modi, in 2018, celebrated Diwali with troops in Harsil of Uttarakhand. He said, “I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India.”

2017- North Kashmir’s Gurez

In 2017, PM Modi went to the Gurez sector in North Kashmir and asserted that "spending time with our forces gives me new energy".

2016: Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

In 2016, he celebrated it with armed forces in a remote and strategic area in Himachal Pradesh, adjoining the Chinese border.

2015: Punjab’s Asal Uttar

In 2015, PM Modi visited Asal Uttar in Punjab where he praised the valour and character of army personnel. 

2014: Siachen in Ladakh 

In 2014, Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Siachen, which is the world’s highest battlefield, to boost the morale of the troops guarding the icy peaks.

