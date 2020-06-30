PM Modi Announces Extension Of PMGKAY; Over 80 Cr People To Get Free Ration Till November

Addressing the people of the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be extended to the end of November. This implies that over 80 crore persons shall get 5 kg of rice or wheat free of cost in the months of July, August, September, October and November as well. Moreover, every eligible household under the scheme shall be entitled to 1 kg of channa per month.

The PM noted that more than Rs.90,000 crore would be allocated additionally for this expansion of this scheme. He thanked the farmers and the hardworking taxpayers for facilitating this assistance to the poor. Incidentally, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on June 22 had demanded the extension of distribution of free foodgrains to the poor till September.

PM Modi remarked, "The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana would be extended till Diwali and Chhat Puja, i.e till the end of November. This implies that this scheme giving free ration to 80 crore will be applicable even in the months of July, August, September, October and November. The government will provide more than 80 crore people with 5 kg wheat or rice. Moreover, every household shall be given 1 kg channa free of cost. More than Rs.90,000 crore will be spent on the expansion of this scheme."

Read: Amid Threat Of COVID Spread, Operation Theatre-like Fresh Air To Be Pumped Into AC Coaches

Watch PM Modi's full speech here:

Read: Amid COVID Crisis, PM Chairs Meet; Reviews Planning, Preparations For Vaccination

PM Modi urges caution as India enters Unlock 2.0 phase

Currently, there are 5,66,840 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 3,34,822 patients have been discharged while 16,893 fatalies have been reported. On this occasion, he appealed to the people to take care of themselves in the wake of the Monsoon and Unlock 2.0. He highlighted that India is in a very stable state as far as the COVID-19 mortality rate is concerned. At the same time, he stated that it was a matter of great concern that people were becoming lax about social distancing measures. The PM stressed it was necessary to pay a lot of attention to the lockdown violations in the containment zones.

Thereafter, he lauded the efforts of the administration and civil society in ensuring that no individual goes hungry during the nationwide lockdown. He also elaborated on the success of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and other schemes during this period. The PM mentioned that 80 crore people have been given free ration for three months under the PMGKAY, which indicates that more than 1.5 times the population of the US, 12 times the population of the UK and two times the population of the European Union benefited.

Read: 'Free Ration To Be Provided Monthly, Rs 90,000 Cr To Be Spent:' PM Modi Extends PMGKAY

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases At 5,66,840; Tamil Nadu Surpasses Delhi's Tally