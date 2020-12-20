PM Narendra Modi Pays An Unscheduled Visit To Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid an unscheduled visit to the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi, amid the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's border. He paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice. Sources said that since it was an unscheduled visit, there was no traffic barriers or no police bandobast even as the Prime Minister visited the location. Within minutes of Prime Minister's visit, National General Secretary of BJP BL Santhosh shared the news on his (Santhosh's) Twitter handle.

The visit comes a day after Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary. The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj. The prime minister's visit assumes significance as the Gurudwara is among the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital and amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab.

PM @narendramodi visits Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi to pay respects to the supreme balidan of Guru Teghbahadur . 🙏🙏🙏 — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 20, 2020

ਖ਼ੁਦ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਭਾਗਾ ਮੰਣਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਜੋ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ‘ਚ ਆਨੰਦਮਈ ਸਮਾਂ ਬਿਤਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਮੌਕਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ

🙏🏻

ਮੇਰੇ ਲਈ ਮਾਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਗੱਲ ਹੈ ਜਿਸ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦਾ 550 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਮਨਾਇਆ; ਉਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਹੁਣ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ 400 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ਦੇ ਸਮਾਗਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵੀ ਮੇਰੇ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ pic.twitter.com/yxyiwGHWVe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

ਤਿਲਕ ਜੰਵੂ ਰਾਖਾ ਪ੍ਰਭ ਤਾ ਕਾ ॥

ਕੀਨੋ ਬਡੋ ਕਲੂ ਮਹਿ ਸਾਕਾ ॥

ਧਰਮ ਹੇਤਿ ਸਾਕਾ ਜਿਨਿ ਕੀਆ ॥

ਸੀਸੁ ਦੀਆ ਪਰ ਸਿਰਰੁ ਨ ਦੀਆ ॥

🙏🏻

ਅਜਿਹੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਤੇਗ ਬਹਾਦਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੁ. ਸ੍ਰੀ ਰਕਾਬ ਗੰਜ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਨਤਮਸਤਕ ਹੋਇਆ

ਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਹਿੰਦੂ ਧਰਮ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਆਪਣਾ ਆਪ ਵਾਰ ਕੇ ਸਰਬ-ਸਾਂਝੀਵਾਲਤਾ ਦਾ ਸੁਨੇਹਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ pic.twitter.com/zhHH1dscUw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi shared Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's 8-page letter to farmers in nine different languages. PM Modi shared the letter in Kannada, Odiya, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali - to connect with most non-BJP states, miffed with the Centre's Farm Laws. In a bid to reach out to farmers across the nation on the three Farm laws, BJP leaders are highlighting the benefits of the farm laws. PM Modi had also announced that he would address farmers again on December 25 - the birth anniversary of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee - on the 3 Farm laws and initiate another instalment of direct benefit transfer (DBT) to farmer accounts

ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਮੰਤਰੀ @nstomar ਜੀ ਨੇ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਭਾਈਆਂ-ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਤਰ ਲਿਖ ਕੇ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਇੱਕ ਨਿਮਰ ਸੰਵਾਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੈ। ਸਾਰੇ ਅੰਨਦਾਤਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੇਰੀ ਤਾਕੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਰੂਰ ਪੜ੍ਹਨ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

READ | Farmer Unions to meet UP admin at 11am tomorrow, to block roads if demands not met

Farmers protest continue

The farmers protest have entered day 25 with the farmers staying firm that they want a total repeal of the Farm acts. Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, they have stated a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

On the other side, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation by the year-end, as per PTI. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

READ | Haryana CM Meets Agriculture Min Over Farmers' Protest: 'Solution Hopefully In 1-2 Days'