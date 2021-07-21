PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Extend Eid-ul-Adha Wishes To All Citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said that may this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony, and inclusivity in the service of the greater good.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021

President Kovind extends Eid-ul-Adha wishes

Besides PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended Eid-uz-Zuha wishes to the citizens. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said that Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. "Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for the happiness of all," he added.

Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2021

As the country continues to battle against the pandemic, devotees from all over the country offered namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. In the capital city, devotees were seen offering namaz at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, Jamia Masjid among others. However, no mass gathering was seen at Delhi's Jamia Masjid for Bakrid prayers this year.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the "festival of sacrifice' is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which is the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, this festival marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid-ul-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent. This is because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India. According to the holy book, Quran, Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son when a voice from heaven stopped him and allowed him to make something else as a 'great sacrifice.

To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Ibrahim's obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy. This festival is an occasion of joy and peace. where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and many countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.

