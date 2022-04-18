PM Narendra Modi To Attend Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Parkash Purab On April 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Parkash Purab on April 21 at Red Fort. PM Modi will also address the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion. Along with that, the Prime Minister will also release a postage stamp and a coin to commemorate the occasion, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed, ANI reported.

Reddy said that Prime Minister Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the Samagam event to acknowledge the sacrifice that Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib made. He informed that the Prime Minister will take part in the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort on April 21.

“On the auspicious occasion of the 400th Prakash Gurupurab of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, a grand event will be organised by the Government of India on April 20 and 21 in the Red Fort premises as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Prime Minister will also release a postage stamp and a coin on the occasion," said Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, G Kishan Reddy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be attending the event on April 20, alongside PM Narendra Modi. A lot of events have been planned to make the celebration spectacular. A light show and a 'Kirtan' were held on the opening day of the event.

400 'ragis' to perform 'Sgabad Kirtan'

According to an ANI report, a 'Shabad Kirtan' will be performed by as many as 400 'ragis' to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Tegh Bahadur's 400th Parkash Purab. The Ministry of Culture will host the event in partnership with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru, reigning from 1 April 1621 till 11 November 1675. He was born in Punjab’s Amritsar. Several Gurudwaras across the nation will celebrate the Prakash Purab with great pomp.

Guru Tegh Bahadur is regarded as a brave and principled warrior. He was a renowned spiritual scholar and poet whose 115 songs are included in Sikhism's principal holy book, Sri Guru Granth Sahib.