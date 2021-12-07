PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 3 Mega Projects In UP's Gorakhpur Worth Over 9,500 Cr Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur on Tuesday, 7 December, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,600 crore. PM Modi is all set to dedicate to the nation the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant. He had laid its foundation stone on 22nd July 2016. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his Gorakhpur visit and inauguration of development projects.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Gorakhpur on December 7. Modi in the tweet informed that the Gorakhpur Fertiliser plant has been revived after remaining shut for more than 30 years. Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of fertiliser plant in order to become “Aatmanirbhar” in production of Urea.

I will also inaugurate the new building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre. This Centre has played a key role in curing people from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. The UP Government has made commendable efforts in the last 4 years in this area. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

Inauguration of new building of RMRC

As per the press release, the Gorakhpur plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem-coated urea and will be of immense benefit for farmers of the Purvanchal region and adjoining areas. The fertiliser plant will also help to boost the economy of the region. Furthermore, PM Modi in the tweet revealed that they will dedicate AIIMS Gorakhpur to the nation that would help in strengthening the health infrastructure. The building has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on 22nd July 2016 and has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna.

Modi informed about inaugurating the new building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre which would play an important role in the treatment of people with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. According to the press release, the new building has facilities for research in areas of Communicable and Non-Communicable diseases. In addition, the new building will help in capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region. Modi lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for their efforts in the region in the last 4 years.

