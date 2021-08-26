Last Updated:

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Jallianwala Bagh's Renovated Complex & Museum Galleries

PM Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation on August 28, 2021, at 6.25 pm via video conferencing.

Pm Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the Smarak and the event will showcase the multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

Four Museum galleries, showcasing the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. 

The Museum galleries will have the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations. 

A Sound & Light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919. 

Elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab. The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a 'redefined' superstructure. 

The heart of the Jallianwala Bagh, the flame monument, has also been repaired and restored, the water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability.

Modern amenities have been added, including paths of movement with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping & hardscaping with native plantation; and installation

Newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot and Flag Mast. 

Union Minister of Culture, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministers of State for Culture, Governor & Punjab CM; CMs of Haryana, Uttarakhand & others will be present on the occasion. 

