MV Ganga Vilas: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Flags Off 'World's Longest River Cruise'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 13, virtually flagged off the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam. Union Minister S Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the launch event in Varanasi. At the same time, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav attended the event virtually. PM Modi also inaugurated the Tent City on the bank of river Ganga in Varanasi to boost tourism in the holy city of Uttar Pradesh.

At the event, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today, from my Kashi to Dibrugarh, the world’s longest river cruise Ganga Vilas has been launched. The inauguration of Ganga Vilas will open new vistas for Eastern India to emerge yet brighter on the world map of tourism." He mentioned other infrastructure developments such as Tent City in Varanasi, a multi-modal terminal in West Bengal, floating jetties in UP and Bihar and Maritime Skill Centre in Assam and said, "These developments projects will boost the potential of trade and tourism in the region. They will also create employment opportunities."

"Ganga Ji is not just a water stream for us but has been the witness of penance and austerity of this great land of India since ancient times. Whatever may have been the conditions of India, mother Ganga has always nurtured and inspired crores of Indians," PM Modi added. Speaking about the cruise, the Prime Minister said, "This cruise will traverse through 25 various River Systems, giving a sense of joy. It will also let tourists experience India's precious and famous delicacies."

Speaking at the event, Minister Sonowal said, "Today will be written in the history of the world's river cruise as it will be the longest journey in the world. It will go through UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bangladesh till Dibrugarh. Through this journey, not only the path of tourism but also the path of trade will open."

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Sarma lauded PM Modi for the cruise. "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi because the river cruise which is starting today is connecting Kashi to Assam as well. Passengers who will come on this cruise will get to visit Maa Kamakhya and will get to see Kaziranga etc."

MV Ganga Vilas: World's longest river cruise

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise will sail off from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam, covering 3,200 kilometres in around 50 days. The cruise will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh, and tourists will be taken to more than 50 tourist sites, including world heritage sites.

Notably, this will be the largest river journey by a single river ship in the world. The Ganga Vilas Cruise will pass through prominent cities like Kolkata and Dhaka before reaching Bogibeel in the Dibrugarh district of Assam on March 1. Also, the giant cruise will pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park.

The luxury cruise will also have a lot of engaging activities such as cultural programs, live music, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service, etc. According to the official information, the cruise will have a capacity of 80 passengers. With 18 suites, the Ganga Vilas cruise has been built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. "This cruise will meander through various prominent destinations along Kolkata's River Hooghly to Varanasi's River Ganges," according to the website.