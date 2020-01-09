PM Never Confirmed Visit To Call It Off: Himanta Sarma Exposes Cong' Misinterpretation

Did the Prime Minister call off his visit to Assam fearing anti-CAA protest? Did the Assam government send an advisory asking PM not to come? These questions were in the mind of the people for the last few days, particularly following speculations that the Prime Minister will be inaugurating the 3rd Edition of Khelo India Youth Games, which is scheduled to begin in Assam from January 10.

Read: Assam To Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Srimanta Sankardeva, CM Allots Land For University

Controversy over PM Modi's visit

When it became imminent that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be attending the opening ceremony of KIYG-3, the Congress party was quick to tweet. Congress MP and CWC member Gaurav Gogoi tweeted, "Prime Minister Modi cancels his second visit to Guwahati in two months. Clearly BJP does not want a repeat of the cancelled T-20 cricket match in Guwahati where the audience booed the BJP CM Sarbananda Sonowal, FM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BCCI Secretary." However, the reality is different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi never confirmed his presence in the opening ceremony. The state government of Assam being the host state and the organizers did extend an invitation but never received a confirmation.

Read: Congress Allowed 'ghost' Students In Assam Government Schools, CM Orders Strict Action

'How can you call it cancellation?'

On Congress' dig at the PM and Assam BJP, NEDA Convener and Assam minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "From where does this question arise when the Prime Minister never confirmed his visit. How can you call it cancellation, if it was not confirmed?"

Read: SC Seeks Explanation From Assam On Allegations Of Communal Statements By State NRC Coordinator

When asked about the reports of the state government sending an advisory to the PMO to call off the visit, Sarma said that no such advisory has been sent. There were speculations that the Prime Minister called off his visit, after a video from the India-Sri Lanka T20 match surfaced on social media, where slogans were raised against CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma by anti-CAA protesters at the Barshapara Cricket Stadium. Reacting to the video, which was widely shared and the link of which was also tweeted by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was a doctored video and a case has already been registered in this regard.

Read: Indigenous Muslim Body Demands Separate Census For Minorities In Assam, Govt Gives Nod