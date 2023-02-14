PM Modi On Air India-Air Bus Deal: 'Reflects Deepening Ties Between India, France'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whille launching the the new Air India-Airbus Partnership along with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the landmark deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, and also the successes and aspirations of civil aviation sector of the country.

PM Modi said, "This important deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India's civil aviation sector."

He added, "Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution."

Emphasising the UDAN scheme, he said remote parts of the country are getting connected through air connectivity which is bolstering economic and social development.

He also spoke about the country's vision of 'Make in India - Make for the World', and the opportunities that are being created in aerospace manufacturing.

He said, "Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision."

PM Modi said he wants to make it in India but not just for India, but the whole world. "All global aviation companies are present in India now."

Tata Group order of 250 aircraft

Tata Group-owned Air India will increase its fleet and operations by purchasing 250 aircraft from Airbus, including 40 wide-body aircraft. For the first time in 17 years, Air India has placed an aircraft order. Also, it is the first order placed under the ownership of the Tata Group.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said the company has formed strong relations with Airbus and the letter of intent to buy 250 aircrafts has been signed.

He said, "We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus."