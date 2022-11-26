Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered an address on the occasion of National Consitution day at Supreme Court in New Delhi. In 1949, it was on this very day when Independent India laid the great foundation for its future. This year's Constitution day has special relevance as we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the completion of 75 years of its independence journey. Notably, the day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Prime Minister Modi said, "I would like to pay my respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar including all the members and makers of the Constituent Assembly who envisioned modern India. I would also like to mention numerous people from domains of Legislature, Executives, and Judiciary who have extended crucial contributions in India's developmental journey over the past 7 decades"

#BREAKING | PM Modi addresses Constitution Day event; says the occasion is 'special this year because India completed 75 years of its Independence.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/KfjijaO7pm — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

He further said that in today's global situation, the eyes of the entire world are on India. Amid the rapid development of our country, its quickly growing economy, and its strengthening global image, the world is looking at us with great expectations.

PM Modi asserts India the 'Mother of Democracy'

"This is the same country for which there was a perception that it won't be able to maintain its independence or might get destroyed. But today our country is moving forward with full potential and by taking pride in all its diversities. And the biggest strength behind all this is our CONSTITUTION," said PM Modi

Prime Minister further said, "The first three words of the Preamble of the Constitution - 'We The People' are not just words but is a call, a pledge, a belief. This feeling written in the constitution is the value of that India which has been the 'Mother of Democracy' in the world. Today the country is being empowered with the power of Pro People. Laws are being simplified for the common man. This Azadi ka Amritkaal is the 'duty period' for the country. Be it individuals or institutions. Our responsibilities are our first pledge".

PM Modi added, "New opportunities are coming up before India and crossing all the hurdles, we are moving ahead. A week from now, India is going to get the G-20 presidency. It is a very big opportunity! As Team India, all of us should enhance the country's prestige before the world and represent its contribution before them. It is our collective duty. We have to strengthen India's identity as the Mother of Democracy".

भारत की Mother of Democracy के रूप में जो पहचान है, हमें उसको और भी अधिक सशक्त करना है। हमारे संविधान की स्पिरिट 'Youth Centric है। आज संविधान दिवस पर मैं देश की न्यायपालिका से एक आग्रह भी करूंगा कि- युवाओं में संविधान को लेकर समझ बढ़े इसके लिए डिबेट और डिस्कशन को बढ़ाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/oKzdu61Wl0 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 26, 2022

'Spirit of India's constitution Youth Centric': PM Modi

"There is another feature of our constitution that has become even more relevant in today's young India. The spirit of our constitution is 'Youth Centric'. Be it sports, Startups, digital payments, or Information Technology, youth power is way ahead and involved in India's development".

As PM Modi concluded he said, "Today, on Constitution Day, I would also make a request to the government and the country's judiciary that debate and discussion should be increased in order to increase the understanding of the constitution among the youth. I hope our resolutions toward Constitution Day will give more energy to India's future", said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, "Today, November 26, also happens the day when the most inhumane act of terrorism was carried out over the innocent people exactly 14 years ago. I pay my humble tributes to all the victims of the Mumbai Attack".

Marking Constitution Day, PM Modi also launched Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS Mobile App 2.0, Digital Courts, S3WASS.