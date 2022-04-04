PM pays tribute to freedom fighter Prahlad Patel on his birth anniversary

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and social worker from Gujarat Prahladbhai Hargovandas Patel on his 115th birth anniversary, and said his life should serve as an inspiration to the new generation.

He said universities in Gujarat should carry out research and bring to light such forgotten freedom fighters and underscore their contribution in independence movement.

Modi recounted the sacrifices made by Patel, who hailed from Becharaji in Gujarat and fought for India's independence from the British rule, and later joined the 'Bhoodan' movement of social reformer Vinoba Bhave.

"All the universities in the state should conduct research about such freedom fighters in different corners of the state who are unknown, forgotten, and publish it as a book. This would be a true achievement of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

The PM maintained it is important for the new generation to know about Patel and draw inspiration from his life.

"His works, social contributions should be documented. They would become useful for the current generation and also inspire the coming generation," Modi said.

He said while Patel was engaged in public service when he was alive, he also donated his eyes for use after his death at a time when there was a lack of awareness about eye donation.

"Prahaladbhai was a Triveni Sangam (confluence of three rivers or qualities) of patriotism, dutifulness and spirit. Let us recall his dedication and get inspired from him to enrich the New India. That will be the true tribute to him," the PM said.

He recalled Patel remained active even after India got independence from the British rule and participated in the 'Bhoodan' movement and donated 200 bighas of land that he owned.

When Gujarat was formed in 1960, he even contested elections from the Chanasma seat in Patan district and took the entire region on the path of development, Modi said. PTI KA RSY RSY

