PM Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr. Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary today. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and spoke about Rajendra Prasad's contribution in India's freedom struggle and in the framing of the Indianconstitution.Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "I would like to offer my tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, on his birth anniversary. He played a very active role in the freedom movement, and also made a special contribution in the framing of the Constitution. His personality was filled with humility and kindness, and will always inspire the countrymen."

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति भारत रत्न डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने आजादी के आंदोलन में अत्यंत सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई, साथ ही संविधान के निर्माण में भी विशिष्ट योगदान दिया। विनम्रता और विद्वता से भरा उनका व्यक्तित्व देशवासियों को सदा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2019

Congress party pays tribute to India's first President

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Congress party also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The Congress party in its tweet described Dr. Prasad to be a person who was committed to serve the people of India.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad was a lawyer by training, a freedom fighter and Independent India's first President. He was committed in his resolve to serve the people of India for which he was awarded the Bharat Ratna. We honour him today on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/wQfPzHWLfg — Congress (@INCIndia) December 3, 2019

BJP's National working President and Lok Sabha MP JP Nadda also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad. In his tweet Nadda wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the first President of India, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who played an important role in the freedom movement. I offer my tribute to Dr. Prasad, you dedicated your life towards nation building will always reamin an inspiration to all of us."

स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले भारत के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति, 'भारत रत्न' डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत्-शत् नमन।



राष्ट्र निर्माण को समर्पित आपका जीवन सदैव हम सभी को प्रेरणा प्रदान करता रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 3, 2019

