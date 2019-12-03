The Debate
PM Pays Tribute To India's First President Dr. Rajendra Prasad On His Birth Anniversary

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle and remebered India's first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  paid tributes to the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his 135th birth anniversary today. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and spoke about Rajendra Prasad's contribution in India's freedom struggle and in the framing of the Indianconstitution.Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "I would like to offer my tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, on his birth anniversary. He played a very active role in the freedom movement, and also made a special contribution in the framing of the Constitution. His personality was filled with humility and kindness, and will always inspire the countrymen."

READ | President Ramnath Kovind attends International Conference in Kanpur

Congress party pays tribute to India's first President

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Congress party also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The Congress party in its tweet described Dr. Prasad to be a person who was committed to serve the people of India. 

BJP's National working President and Lok Sabha MP JP Nadda also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad. In his tweet Nadda wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the first President of India, 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who played an important role in the freedom movement. I offer my tribute to Dr. Prasad, you dedicated your life towards nation building will always reamin an inspiration to all of us."

READ | PM Modi, Abhinandan Varthaman among Yahoo's list of most searched personalities in 2019

READ |PM Modi wishes Nepalese counterpart Oli speedy recovery, offers medical help

READ | PM Modi and Japan counterpart Shinzo Abe likely to hold talks in Guwahati & Imphal

