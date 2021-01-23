PM Pays Tribute To Netaji On Parakram Diwas, Remembers His Struggle & Vision For India

On his visit to Kolkata to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to the valiant freedom fighter and remembered his dreams of an independent India. Addressing the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at the Victoria Memorial, PM Modi remarked that Netaji's life history has been an inspiration for India as the country moves forward with the mantra of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Listing down Netaji's contributions in the Indian freedom struggle, the Prime Minister urged the countrymen to remember Netaji and his courage.

Citing that his visit to Kolkata is an 'emotional' moment for him, PM Modi said, "Today, I bow before Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and pay my respects. It has been 125 years to that auspicious occasion. 125 years ago on this day, a courageous warrior was born who gave a new path to the dream of an independent India. On this day, the consciousness was borne, which challenged the biggest establishment of those times and said that I would not ask for my freedom but I would take it from you. On this day, not only was Netaji born, but India's honour and pride were born. On the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, I salute this legendary persona."

'Inspiration for the youth'

Mentioning the events and celebrations held across the country in remembrance of Netaji, the Prime Minister said, "Since morning, events are being held across the country. We have launched a commemorative stamp and a coin, a book has also been launched based on Netaji's letters, a projection mapping show is also going to be held in Kolkata from today onwards. Howrah-Kalka mail has been renamed to Netaji express. It has also been decided that every year Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas."

"From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing the powerful avatar of India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke of the significance of Kolkata in India's history and mentioned several national leaders who rose out of the city. "This is the same land that has given us our national anthem and national song. Prior to this, I visited the national library where I experienced that everyone was filled with energy after hearing Netaji's name. Netaji's vision, courage and energy is a big inspiration for the youth of this country. Today when India is moving forth with Netaji's inspiration, it is our duty to remember his contributions. Hence, we have decided to celebrate Netaji's 125 birth anniversary with enthusiasm and in a historic way," he added.

Honouring Netaji's steely resolve, PM Modi said, "Nothing was impossible for a person like him with a firm resolve. He strengthened the Azad Hind Fauj and cut across caste and religion lines to make every Indian a part of the Azad Hind Fauj. When the world was discussing the basic rights of women, Netaji formed the Rani Jhansi regiment and connected them to the freedom struggle. He trained them and instilled in them a passion for the country and fighting for it."

Concluding his address at the Victoria Memorial, PM Modi remarked that Netaji is the 'biggest inspiration' for Sonar Bangla and the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "The role that Netaji played in the freedom of the country, the same role West Bengal has to play to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat dream. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has to be led by AatmaNirbhar Bengal and Sonar Bangla," he signed off.

