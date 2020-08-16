Latest News: PM Pays Tribute To Vajpayee; Swamy Says Dhoni Should Fight LS Elections

Vaishno Devi shrine reopens

Devotees are up for good news as nearly five months after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mata Vaishno Devi Temple reopened on August 16. Shri Mata Devi Shrine Board has, however, allowed only 2000 pilgrims per day in view of the threat of the pandemic. The registration of the Yatra will be done only through an online medium so as to avoid people's gathering at the Yatra registration counters.

Read full story: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Reopens After 5 Months, 2000 Pilgrims Allowed Per Day Amid COVID

2nd death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late former prime minister recalling his "outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress". PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and President Ram Nath Kovind have reached the Samadhi of Vajpayee 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay homage to the former prime minister.

Read full story: Nation Remembers Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Second Death Anniversary

'Dhoni should fight in LS election 2024'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on August 16 said that the two-time World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni should fight Lok Sabha General Elections in 2024 a day after the former captain announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to Twitter, Swamy said that Dhoni is retiring from cricket "but not from anything else." The BJP leader said Dhoni's talent to be able to fight against odds and his "inspiring leadership" of a team that he has demonstrated in cricket is needed in public life and thus he should fight the elections.

M. S. Dhoni is retiring from Cricket but not from anything else. His talent-to be able to fight against odds and his inspiring leadership of a team that he has demonstrated in cricket is needed in public life. He should fight in LS General Elections in 2024. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 16, 2020

Read full story: Subramanian Swamy Tells MS Dhoni To Fight 2024 Lok Sabha Elections; Explains Precisely Why

Undated video of Sushant Singh Rajput

In an undated video of Sushant Singh Rajput which has emerged, the late actor is seen having jovial time with all his sisters, in what comes as another hammer blow to the 'theory' that he had strained relations with her sisters. The video was perhaps shot around when the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story story was released in the year 2016. It is seen that her sisters are jubilant as their brother was playing the role of former Indian cricket MS Dhoni in his biopic.

Read full story: 'This Is Dhoni': Undated Hysterical Video Of Sushant & Sisters A Hammerblow To Rift Theory

Fadnavis opines on the feud between Pawars

Responding to the demand made by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Parth Pawar for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the subsequent slamming of his statement by the NCP supremo himself, former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has said that the matter belongs to Pawar family. While speaking about the Sushant case, Fadnavis said that sometimes Mumbai Police works under 'political pressure', and at this juncture, it is apt to hand over the death case of the Chhichhore actor to the CBI.

Read full story: Fadnavis Opines On Feud Between Sharad Pawar & Parth Over CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case

Kamala Harris recalls memories from India

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris took a trip down memory lane on Saturday, August 15 and recalled her memories in India. From her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris trying to “instill a love of good idli” in her and sister Maya Harris to “long walks” with grandfather in Chennai, the US Senator elaborated her experiences while speaking at an event by ‘South Asians of Biden’.

Read full story: Kamala Harris Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane, Reflects On Her Proud Indian Heritage