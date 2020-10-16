PM To Release Commemorative Coin On 75th Anniversary Of Food & Agriculture Organisation

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, PM Modi announced that he will be releasing an Rs. 75 commemorative coin on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on October 16 at 11 am. Narendra Modi will also dedicate 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops to the nation. This event will be attended by the Union Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister as well as the Women and Child Development Minister. Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Organic and Horticulture Missions from across the nation will also be present on the occasion.

At 11 AM tomorrow, 16th October, would be releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the 75th Anniversary of @FAO. 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of 8 crops would also be dedicated to the nation. #FAO75 https://t.co/STsDOUGZ8H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2020

In line with the UN's goal of eradicating malnutrition, the National Agricultural Research System developed 53 nutritionally rich varieties of crops with high levels of micronutrients in the last five years under the leadership of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The 17 biofortified varieties of eight crops developed recently have an increased nutritional value and aim to transform the Indian thali into a Nutri-thali. The amount of zinc, iron, calcium, oleic acid, anthocyanin, protein as well as the quality of protein with high lysine and tryptophan and several other nutrients have been enhanced in these crops. These biofortified crops will be linked with government programmes like mid-day meals and Anganwadis and several others to improve the nutrition intake and reduce malnutrition with the aim of making India Kuposhan Mukt.

India's association with FAO

Indian Civil Service Officer Dr Binay Ranjan Sen established the World Food Programme, which won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, during his time as the Director-General of FAO from 1956 to 1967. FAO has endorsed India's proposal for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023. India's POSHAN Abhiyaan aligns with FAO's aim of making people, especially the poor and vulnerable classes, economically and nutritionally stronger.

The POSHAN Abhiyaan aims to reduce hunger, stunting, malnutrition, anaemia and low birth weight among other problems. Nearly 45 per cent of children die due to malnutrition and about 2 billion people suffer from micronutrient deficiency. This makes malnutrition a global problem which is also why it is one of 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

