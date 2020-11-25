PM Releases Commemorative Coin For University Of Lucknow’s Centennial Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a “special stamp” for Rs 100 coin, postage stamp and cover on November 25 to commemorate the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow through a virtual conference. He also unveiled a special commemorative postal stamp issued by the India post and its special cover during the event that was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Lucknow.

As Lucknow University completed 100 years on November 25 and PM Modi congratulated the entire faculty and students of the educational institution. He also said that completing 100 years is not just a mere number, but it is also the living example of the history of “inexhaustible achievements”.

PM Modi said, “I am happy to get the opportunity of unveiling a special postage stamp, coin and cover in the memory of these 100 years.”

Read - PM Modi Releases Book On Life And Ideals Of Guru Nanak Dev

Read - PM Modi Condoles Death Of Maulana Sadiq

PM Modi hails Lucknow University

From scientific to extra-curricular activities, administrational to literature, PM Modi said that the event that Lucknow University has contributed to developing a huge spectrum of talents among its students. While further lauding the educational institution, PM Modi said that he is able to see a “spark in the eyes” of students who pass out from the university. He also remembered the words of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that echoed from the campus about letting Indians have their own constitution or bear the consequences.

PM Modi also said that when India will celebrate its Consitution day on November 26, “we will get more energy from the words of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.” He also said that numerous names are linked to the educational institution and he will be unable to remember each one of them but said that on the occasion of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow he is sending ‘salutations to everyone’.

Speaking at the University of Lucknow. https://t.co/sSG287ygge — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Earlier today, PM Modi unveiled a book on the life and ideals of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and the first of its 10 gurus. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present during the release.

Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/6vYgeGZ1lH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Read - Anyone Can Mimic Lalu's Voice: RJD Rubbishes BJP & Sushil Modi's Audio Tape; Seeks Probe

Read - Ahmed Patel No More: PM Modi Condoles Demise; Recalls His Role In Strengthening Congress

