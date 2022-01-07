PM Security Breach Could've Brought Intl Embarrassment, NIA Probe Necessary: SG To SC

In a major development with regards to the incident of a security breach of the Prime Minister, while he was on his way to Punjab, the Supreme Court on Friday directed for the preservation of records and evidence pertaining to the security lapse.

The plea filed by NGO, Lawyers Voice, mentioned through senior Advocate Maninder Singh, was being heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta along with Advocates Rajat Nair and Kanu Aggarwal representing the Central government sought an NIA probe into the matter.

The top law officer of the government argued, "It (Security Breach) had a potential to cause an international embarrassment. It is a rarest of the rare matter."

'Local SP can be seen sipping tea with protesters': SG Mehta

The SG explaining the PM's security protocol said, "Whenever the cavalcade of PM travels on road, the DG of state inspects the road to see if PM can travel. Here DG has a green signal. There is also a warning car ahead of PM's car so that in case there is a threat perception, the cavalcade can be stopped. Here local SP can be seen sipping tea with protesters and warning car was not informed."

"Serious mishap could have happened. It would have been subjected to international embarrassment. There’s a video by a banned terrorist organisation, so-called head of that organisation publicly calls people to do XYZ things. This could be the subject of cross-border terrorism," SG Mehta said while explaining the gravity of the issue.

Appearing for the petitioner organisation, senior advocate and former ASG, Maninder Singh, argued that the need of the hour is an entire document of this entire journey that needs to be taken into custody. "Bhatinda District judge along with NIA officials can look into this," he argued.

Singh also maintained the stand that the breach is "serious" in nature as it was a national security concern and requires a thorough probe.

'We got an FIR lodged, to take cognisance': Punjab Advocate General

Opposing the submissions made by the Petitioner and the Central government, Punjab Advocate General DS Patwalia argued that the State is not taking the issue lightly and is trying to find out what has gone wrong.

"The committee was constituted. It wasn’t an afterthought as SG said. We got an FIR lodged, to take cognisance," Patwalia told the court.

Raising questions over the Centre's Committee and opposing the petitioners' submissions, Patwalia said, "The IG of SPG is a member of the Central Committee was also responsible for this and cannot be a judge in their own cause. We are not joining issues. Our CM has said that Mr Modi is our Prime Minister. Even though the petition reeks of politics we are not against it."

"Lapses will ultimately reflect the forces. I’m not taking this as an adversarial issue at all, if both sides are investigating I’ve no difficulty. It's a grave issue and hence it can't be brushed under the carpet," the senior law officer of the Punjab govt added.

SC Bench directs Chandigarh DGP, NIA DG to assist Punjab Registrar General; next hearing on Jan 10

After hearing all the sides, the top court has now directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to preserve all the evidence and records with regards to the security breach.

Slating the matter for further hearing on January 10, the three-judge bench also directed Director General of Police (DGP) Chandigarh and Director General (DG) of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assist the RG in the collection and preservation of the necessary evidence and records.

The top court has also asked the committees formulated by both the state and Central government to "hold their horses" until the matter is not heard by the court on Monday.

'Single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister': Lawyers Voice in their plea

The petition filed by the organisation - Lawyers Voice - was mentioned by senior Advocate Maninder Singh. "....the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. It was only the Punjab Government that knew the precise route of the Prime Minister which is never shared due to high-security reasons," the plea said.

The plea also states that the said incident was the single largest in the last few years. "It has been reported that this may have been the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years," the petition read.

The petition also alleged that the said incident raised an important question that if the Prime Minister of the country can face such a situation, then the fundamental rights of citizens which have been guaranteed to them under Article 19(1))(d), 19(1))(g), and 21 of the Constitution of India, are in serious jeopardy in the State of Punjab and beyond.

The plea further says it is shocking that an overwhelming section of the said blockage was consisting of the police personnel on the spot thereby making the complicity of the State authorities apparent.

"The incident could have had grave security. implications for the personal safety of the Prime Minister. It is requested that this Hon'ble Court take cognizance of the matter, ensures that the official records are not tampered with and presented before this Hon'ble Court at the earliest, and initiates proceedings against the erring officials and other persons responsible for breaching the security of the Prime Minister as a part of a pre-meditated, pre-planned conspiracy to breach the security of the Prime Minister and bring national security in jeopardy," the plea by Lawyers Voice sated.

PM Modi's security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

(Image: PTI)