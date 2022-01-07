PM Security Breach: Timeline Shows No Action Or Warning From Punjab Police Over Road Block

Amid several remarks coming from political leaders over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, Republic Media Network has accessed the exclusive timeline of the day that the incident took place. As per the official information, PM Modi landed at Bhatinda at 10:20 AM and left for the airport at 11:08 AM which concludes that Punjab police took 48 minutes for due diligence and give the all-clear for the Prime Minister to travel.

PM security breach: Timeline of the incident

PM gets stuck at flyover at 12:45 PM

Due to fog, the carcade he travelled in appeared to slow down

Conclusion: Punjab police had 97 minutes to update Special Protection Group (SPG) on blockade which was not done

The crowd/protesters were building up from 10:30 AM onwards

Punjab police were asked for a road route at 10:30 AM by SPG

Punjab police gave all clear at 11:00 AM

Following which PM's carcade left Bathinda airport at 11:08 hrs

The timeline of events indicates a clear oversight or intention by Punjab Police which gave a go-ahead to PM's movement despite blockade already building up.

It is important to mention here that the video footage that broke after PM Modi's car (a black Toyota Fortuner) was stuck, SPG officers were in combat mode with fingers on their arms, depicting that they were caught by surprise.

This further reveals that for 145 minutes (almost 2.5 hours) Punjab Police gave no signal of road blockade or protests to SPG. By the time PM's motorcade reached the Ferozepur flyover, the blockade had been in place for over 2 hrs with no Punjab police action or intimation to SPG.

PM security breach: What happened ahead of PM's Punjab rally

As per the initial reports, the Prime Minister was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally after being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi before his scheduled visit to the National Martyrs Memorial via road. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.