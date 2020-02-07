After Signing Historic Bodo Agreement, PM To Address Rally In Assam's Kokrajhar On Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday to participate in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement in January this year. He will be addressing a rally in the town as well.

PM's first visit to Assam since anti-CAA protests

Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting.



We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said, "Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress."

The Bodo agreement was signed on January 27 by the Central government with all factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), the All Bodo Students' Union and the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO), providing political and economic bonanza without a separate state or a Union Territory.

As per the agreement, the Central government will be giving Rs 1500 crores to undertake developmental projects in the Bodo region whilst the Central government and Assam state government will also be rehabilitating 1500 cadres of the NDFB(P), NDFB(RD) and NDFB(S).

Thank you Kokrajhar! I am eagerly awaiting tomorrow’s programme. https://t.co/8oxrP0v969 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

In Kokrajhar, people lightened hundreds of earthen lamps and candle on the streets. Minister of State (MoS) PMO Jitendra Singh tweeted that 70,000 earther lamps had been lighted in Kokrajhar in order to welcome the Prime Minister.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have given maximum importance for the rapid growth and development of the area, which will usher in a new horizon for the overall growth and development of the whole country." Assam CM also took a swipe at the Congress party saying that they had not taken any step to ensure peace in the North East although they ruled the country for over 50 years.

