'PM Should Have Addressed The Nation Earlier,' Says Kapil Sibal

A day after the Prime Minister's address to the nation on Coronavirus pandemic, Congress MP and former Union Minister, Kapil Sibal stated that PM Modi's decision to call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to deal with the spread of Coronavirus is a right decision but this address could have come much earlier.

"As far as the Prime Minister's speech was concerned, it was fine as a Prime Minister should address the nation. Maybe he could have addressed the nation earlier. What he said in the speech was very little. He asked the people to come out at their balconies on March 22 at 5 pm and clap (for the medical staff), of course, we should clap our hands but also join hands as well," Sibal said while interacting with a news agency.

"Quick and stern action is required. The Prime Minister in his speech did not mention anything about the steps to be taken," he added.

WATCH | PM Modi's Full Speech as he urges nation to join fight against Coronavirus outbreak

'Stern action should be taken'

Sibal also appealed to the Prime Minister and the Central Government to take immediate action on the matter."Once we have more information available in the coming few weeks, stern action should be taken. I do not know what those stern measures should be," the Congress leader stated.

The Congress MP also raised the issue of businesses being shut due to Coronavirus scare. He said, "The labourers--who earn their livelihood daily--work has come to a halt. Some employees can't find work and if they can find work, they are unable to come to work."

Talking about the financial impact of the virus, Sibal said, "While the Prime Minister has set up a special task force under the Finance Minister, nobody knows what their game plan is. We don't have a roadmap. With our economic situation at a low and topping it with coronavirus scare, you must estimate at how much loss we would be incurring."

READ | Kapil Sibal reiterates PM Modi's call for Janta Curfew, says time to put politics aside

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and advised citizens to take proper precautions and take care of their health and hygiene. One of his key announcements during the address included, urging people to observe 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. In addition to announcing the Janta Curfew, the Prime Minister also announced the formation of the COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

Urging citizens to not put pressure on health care systems PM Modi said, "I request the countrymen to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone it for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come to hospitals."

READ | Walt Disney's Asia Head Uday Shankar praises PM Modi's address to the nation on COVID-19

READ | Shatrughan Sinha praises PM Modi's address to the nation, pledges support

(With inputs from ANI)