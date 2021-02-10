PM Slams Cong Over Aadhaar: 'Benefits Worth Rs 2 Lakh Cr Reached The Poor Amid Pandemic'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Opposition, sharing that financial benefits to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore rupees had been sent to the poor through the JAM Yojana amid the pandemic, the very scheme that the Congress had so vehemently opposed.

"Many countries of the world could not reach their people even after having pounds and dollars in their coffers due to the Corona, lockdown, and curfew. But this is India which can provide ration to over 75 crore Indians for 8 months even in this corona period," said PM Modi.

"This is the India, which through Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar and mobile sent 2 lakh crore rupees directly to the people. In the Corona period, Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, all of these were useful for the poor. But it's unfortunate, who went to the Supreme Court's door to stop Aadhaar? Even during this pandemic, these benefits could reach directly to the poor and marginalised, and we were able to do so through these schemes," PM Modi added.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Historic Aadhaar verdict

The government had tabled The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016 as a Money Bill in Lok Sabha on March 3, 2016. This legislation gave statutory backing to Aadhaar, the unique identity number through which the government ensures targeted delivery of subsidy benefits and services.

In strong opposition to the Aadhaar scheme, a battery of senior lawyers, including noted Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram had argued against it in the SC, asserting that it was violative of the nine-judge bench verdict that held that Right to Privacy as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

During the arguments, however, the Centre had strongly defended its decision to seed Aadhaar numbers with mobile phones, represented by the Attorney General, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocates such as Rakesh Dwivedi and Jayant Bhushan.

After a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months, the then CJI Dipak Misra upheld the Aadhaar Scheme with a few caveats. For instance, Section 57 (allowing private entities to use Aadhaar for verification purposes) and Section 33(2) (allowing data to be shared with specially authorized officers in the interest of national security) were struck down by the court.

However, the Supreme Court upheld Section 7 of Aadhaar Act which states that the 12-digit biometric number is mandatory for receipt of subsidies, benefits or services funded out of the Consolidated Fund of India.

(With Agency Inputs)