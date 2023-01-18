PM To Chair Crucial Union Cabinet Meet; First Meet Post BJP's Landslide Victory In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be charing a crucial Union Cabinet meeting today (January 18) in the national capital. The cabinet meeting comes just a day after the National Executive meeting of the BJP concluded in Delhi.

Notably, the National Executive meeting of the BJP in the national capital marked the first significant meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat wherein it won record 156 seats in the assembly of 182 seats. This year's first meeting held by the saffron party also saw the re-election of JP Nadda as the national president of the BJP.

BJP prepares blueprint 2024

Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Narendra Modi will again return to lead the country as the Prime Minister after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Addressing a press conference during the National Executive meet in the national capital on Tuesday, the Union minister said, “I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and JP Nadda ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi ji will again return to lead the country as the Prime Minister.”

The crucial executive meeting of the BJP took place in view of the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in the nine states, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Notably, the BJP is in power in five of these nine states.

'Sketch events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam': PM Modi to BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to plan events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in the future to foster strong cultural national unity, said sources.

During the BJP's 2-day National Executive meeting that started on Monday, PM Modi on the first day emphasised the importance of programmes that unite the nation in one thread, urging party workers to insist on organising more programmes like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, so that all states share their culture, civilisation, and heritage with one another.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 19, PM Modi inaugurated the month-long programme Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. The programme's objective was to celebrate age-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi). The event's main aims were to provide an opportunity for all individuals, including students, scholars, philosophers, traders, artisans and artists from the two regions to come together. They can share their knowledge, culture, best practices, and learn from each others’ experiences.