PM to flag off Odisha’s second Vande Bharat Express on Sept 24 Bhubaneswar, Sept 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Odisha’s second Vande Bharat Express train on Puri-Rourkela-Puri route on September 24, a railway official said.

The train will be flagged off by the prime minister virtually along with some other Vande Bharat Express trains across the country, a press release by the South Eastern Railway said.

The distance between Puri and Rourkela will be covered in seven hours and thirty minutes. The semi high speed train will depart from Puri at 5 am and reach Rourkela at 12:45 pm the same day. In the return journey, the train will depart Rourkela at 2:10 pm and will reach Puri at 9.40 pm the same day, it said.

The train will run six days a week, except Saturday. It will stop at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur city and Jharsuguda stations enroute.

The introduction of the train will greatly benefit the pilgrims, traders, students and tourists by reducing the travel time between Puri and Rourkela, said the SER release.

The prime minister had flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express from Puri to Howrah in the virtual mode in May this year.