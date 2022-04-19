PM to give awards for excellence in public administration on Thursday

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the awards for excellence in public administration-2021 for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation to implementing units, and central and state organisations on Thursday, to mark the 15th Civil Services Day. The prime minister's awards for excellence in public administration have been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts, and organisations of the central and state governments for people's welfare, a statement issued on Tuesday by the personnel ministry said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, is organising a two-day civil services day function here on April 20-21, it said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will be the chief guest at the inaugural function on Wednesday.

The government celebrates April 21 every year as 'Civil Services Day' as an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

It is to commemorate the day when the first home minister of independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed probationary administrative services officers in 1947 at Metcalf House in Delhi.

Promoting 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation in the Poshan Abhiyan, promoting excellence in sports and wellness through the Khelo India scheme, and digital payments and good governance in the PM SVANidhi Yojana are among those that have been identified for the awards.

Besides these, holistic development through the 'One District One Product' scheme, seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention and innovations have also been identified for the presentation of the awards on Thursday.

Ten awards for five identified priority programmes will be given this year, while six awards will be given to organisations of the central and state governments, and districts for innovations, the statement said.

Singh will also inaugurate an exhibition on the awarded initiatives of 2019, 2020 and 2021, it said.

The inaugural session will be followed by two plenary sessions on the topic 'Vision India @ 2047-Governance' chaired by Singh and the second plenary session will be on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat – Focus on Exports’ chaired by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, the statement said.

Apart from this, four breakaway sessions will be organised on subjects related to the PM Gati Shakti, the Digital Payments and Good Governance through PM SVANidhi Yojna, the One District One Product Scheme and the Aspirational District Program- Saturation, it said.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will chair the session on PM Gati Shakti, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development, will chair the session on Digital Payments and Good Governance through PMSVANidhi Yojana, while G C Chaturvedi, chairman ICICI will chair the session on Digital Payments and Good Governance through PM SVANidhi Yojana.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog, will chair the session on One District One Product scheme and Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, will chair the session on Aspirational District Program, the statement said.

During the awards on April 21, Prime Minister Modi will release e-books on priority programmes and on innovations comprising of the successes stories on the implementation if the identified priority programmes and innovations.

A film on the award winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation of awards.

Senior officials such as secretaries, additional secretaries, joint secretaries, chief secretaries, heads of central training institutions, will be joining the event physically while PCCFs, DGPs, Additional DGPs, academic institutions, assistant secretaries from 2014-2017 and district collectors will join the event virtually, it said.

The two-day event is expected to witness more than 2,500 participants, the statement said. PTI AKV AKV ANB ANB

