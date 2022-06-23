PM To Inaugurate Commerce Ministry's New Premises Vanijya Bhawan & NIRYAT Portal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday at around 10:30 am.

The new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan is constructed near the India Gate in Delhi. It is designed as a smart building that integrates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.

The Bhawan is said to serve as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two Departments under the Ministry, that is, the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

PM Modi to launch NIRYAT portal

Meanwhile, according to an official statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also launch a new portal i.e. National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).

National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT) is developed as a one-stop platform for the stakeholders to get all the necessary information related to India’s foreign trade.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan in Delhi.

