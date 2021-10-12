PM To Launch Gatishakti Master Plan On Oct 13, Aims To Use Satellite Imagery For Mapping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch PM Gatishakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones on Wednesday, October 13. The PM had first announced the plan in his Independence Day speech this year. The PM Gatishakti - National Master Plan, which is the brainchild of the PM is a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries together to improve transparency and coordination in their work.

Gatishakti will bring ministries including Railways, Civil Aviation, Petroleum, MEITY, Shipping, Road Transport, Textiles and Food Processing together, ending silos in functioning and improving inter-ministerial synergies. According to the reports, the plan aims to integrate planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. At the inception, the national master plan will include 16 ministries and departments with an empowered group of secretaries, headed by the Cabinet Secretary ensuring quick decision making.



The platform which hosts all necessary departments under the same umbrella will aim to resolve issues of disjointed planning, lack of standardisation, issues of clearances and improve productivity. The digital platform will use the latest technologies like a Geographic Information System based Enterprise Resource Planning with over 200+ layers of evidence-based decision making, planning tools for route planning, dashboard based periodic monitoring and use for latest satellite imagery. The departments involved will take a more integrated approach to decisions as concerned projects will be mapped on the interface and studied in real-time.

PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh cr national master plan

During his Independence Day address this August, PM Narendra Modi announced the PM Gatishakti Master plan. The PM had said that the project will be Rs 100 lakh crores and will be a holistic plan for national infrastructure improvement. The PM had said that Gatishakti will break the silos, cross all hurdles, cut travel time and boost industrial productivity. He further added that the plan will make investors more competitive.

Further explaining the plan, PM Modi asserted that the holistic approach for development will create new jobs and bring in employment opportunities for the youth. The PM, during his speech, also said that weak infrastructure yields loss to the speed of progress. He stressed the importance of developing technology for growth. "Gatishakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones," the PM said, adding that plan will ensure world-class manufacturing of products for companies in India.

Image: PTI