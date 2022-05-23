PM To Lead Main International Day Of Yoga Event At Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass Yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on June 21 on the International Day of Yoga.

The programme is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the country is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Day will be observed at 75 iconic locations across the country and will focus on branding India on a global scale, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. A series of mega events are being planned in the run up to Day with a 25-day countdown to observed in Hyderabad on May 27, wherein around 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts will participate in the Yoga demonstration. The earlier mega countdown events were organised at Shivdol (50-day countdown on May 2) and at the Red Fort here (75-day countdown on April 7).

Apart from the main event at Mysuru, another attraction on June 21 this year will be the Guardian Ring -- a relay Yoga streaming event -- which will capture and weave together digital feed of International Day of Yoga programmes organised by Indian Missions abroad.

The proposed plan is to initiate the streaming from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 am local time, and it will culminate in New Zealand, Sonowal stated. Around 70 countries are likely to participate in the relay event.

Union ministers, film and sports personalities, Yoga experts and enthusiasts will be among those who will attend the event.