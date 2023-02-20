PM To Virtually Address Rozgar Mela, Will Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Rozgar Mela, an initiative of the central government to provide jobs, via video conferencing on Monday, February 20.

PM Modi has addressed the Rozgar Mela of several states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra, so far.

PM Modi launched the concept of Rozgar Mela on the occasion of Dhanteras in the year 2022. The central government launched the campaign with a view to providing employment and staging a platform for recruitment.

In addition, he introduced a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for new recruits in different government departments and gave out over 71,000 appointment letters to newly hired personnel.

Rozgar Mela is a recruitment drive in which more than 10 lakh youth are offered different jobs. This initiative has been taken by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide employment to youth under the direction of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.