PM Virtually Inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday, virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building (NITB) at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands constructed at a cost of ₹708 crore. The project aims to enhance connectivity and tourism on the Union Territory island.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Road, Transport, and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) V K Singh and other senior officials were present at the inauguration ceremony. Scindia reached the airport and unveiled a statue of V. D. Savarkar on the premises, he also took a tour of the vicinity.

PM Modi, while addressing the ceremony, virtually drew parallels between the current and previous governments. In a veiled attack against the opposition's dynastic rule, the PM said, The road for new flights has opened now. New employment opportunities will be available now. Ease of travel will be boosted, and connectivity will flourish. Some parties thought only of their own families. They did not think about development. They prioritized their own family. New model progress has started now. This model prioritizes "Inclusion." Earlier governments refrained from making progress for the people of Andaman and Nicobar. We have provided water, bank accounts, and road connectivity. Symbols of slavery were seen in Andaman and Nicobar during the earlier government's regime."

“For a long time, the people of Port Blair were demanding to increase the capacity of veer savarkar international airport. I can see the happiness in your faces. 11,000 tourists could be handled as the capacity of this airport has increased,” he added.

The building is shaped like a shell, depicting the natural environs of the islands. The entire terminal will have 100 percent natural lighting for 12 hours a day, which will be achieved through skylights on the roof. With a total built-up area of 40,837 square metres, the new terminal building will have the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers annually. The three-story building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges, and four conveyor belts.

(With PTI inputs)