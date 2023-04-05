PM Welcomes Development Of Border Areas Amid China's Repeated Provocation In Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, called for the development in the border areas to empower the residents of those villages. This came a day after India retaliated to China's intensified provocation to emphasise its claim over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 places.

Prime Minister Modi responded to the tweet of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu's post which aimed at the transformation of the border villages as the topmost priority. CM Khandu mentioned the Mago village in his Mukto assembly constituency and informed that as many as 50 stand-alone mini and micro hydel projects will be developed near the international border with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. It will ensure a 24x7 power supply to villagers and border guarding forces.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi welcomed the development in the border areas.

A welcome development in the border areas, which will empower those living in border villages. https://t.co/UnVedDb7r8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2023

China Renames 11 Places In Arunachal Pradesh

On April 2, China released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan and pinyin characters for Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to re-emphasise its claim over the Indian state. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that this is China's third attempt to change the names of places in the northeastern state of India. The first move of renaming six places was announced in 2017, while the second attempt occurred in 2021. In addition, China has made public a map that depicts areas of Arunachal as a part of the southern Tibetan province.

India Rejects China's renaming attempt

India on Tuesday, retaliated against China over its intensified provocation to emphasise its claim over Arunachal. The Ministry of External Affairs outrightly rejected China's attempt and asserted that Arunachal will always be an integral part of India.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

The US has recognised Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and strongly opposes any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities, the White House has said. "The United States has recognised that territory (Arunachal Pradesh) for a long time (as an integral part of India). And we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by renaming localities,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"And so, again, this is something that we have long stood by,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.