PM Wraps Up 2-nation Tour After Devoting 60 Hrs, Attending 15 Engagements In Germany & UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently concluded his two nations tour and departed for India from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday after an extremely successful visit to Germany as well as the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 15 engagements and devoted 60 hours to his agenda.

Notably, it was an action-packed schedule in Germany where the Prime Minister attended the largest community program post-COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on Sunday after which he addressed a gathering of thousands of people at Audidom from the Indian diaspora at an event in Munich.

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Germany, PM Modi emphasized the accomplishments made by the nation in a short period of time and said that India is impatient to fulfil its dreams.

PM Modi said, “India is now ready and impatient. India is ready for progress and development. India is impatient for the fulfillment of its dreams.” “Today’s India has come out of the mentality of ‘it happens, it runs like this’. Today India takes a pledge to complete taksts and complete them on time,” PM Modi added.

Later, the Prime Minister emphasised India’s growth story and highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the nation’s development agenda.

PM Modi further said, “We Indians are proud of our democracy. Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy. The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered.”

PM Modi meets UAE President

The G7 conference was one of the most important meetings on Prime Minister Modi's agenda. PM Modi attended 15 engagements at the venue and held a number of bilateral discussions.

PM Modi on Monday held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit. Among the other meetings, he had a word with the French president Emmanuel Macron over a cup of tea.

On his return from Germany, the Prime Minister made a brief stop at Abu Dhabi to pay respects to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month.

While expressing gratitude, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to the airport here to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Delhi airport on Tuesday at midnight.