PMAY Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Eligibility Here

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna is an effort by the Government of India to help people get urban households. It is to help people who move to urban areas and have to live in unsanitary houses due to lack of funds or resources. Here are more details about the PMAY eligibility criteria 2021 and PMAY guidelines.

What is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna?

On June 25, 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Urban, a flagship Mission of the Government of India, was inaugurated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The Mission targets the urban housing deficit among the EWS/LIG and MIG groups, including slum dwellers, by guaranteeing that all eligible urban households receive a pucca house by 2022 when the country celebrates its 75 years of Independence.

PMAY eligibility criteria 2021

Individuals who are eligible for PMAY scheme are:

This programme is open to any household with a yearly income of between 3 lakh and 18 lakh rupees.

The applicant or any other member of his or her family cannot currently own a pucca house in any area of the country.

The beneficiary is not eligible for PMAY benefits on a home that has already been constructed.

Ground-floor living is preferred by elder individuals and people with disabilities.

If the applicant is married, they can receive a single subsidy if they own their home jointly under joint ownership.

Who is not eligible for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)?

Individuals with an annual income of more than 18 lakhs who currently own a pucca house in the country or have previously benefited from a central/state government-run housing plan are not eligible for a PMAY Home Loan.

How to Check PMAY eligibility criteria 2021?

Applicants will be eligible under this mission if they meet the following criteria:

A spouse's annual income could also be included when applying. The beneficiary is not eligible for PMAY benefits on a home that has already been constructed.

The beneficiary family should not have received any central aid from the Government of India or a state government under any housing project.

All statutory towns and towns notified after Census 2011 will be eligible for coverage under the mission.

The construction/extension project for which the loan is being taken out must be completed within 36 months of the disbursement of the first instalment of the loan amount.

