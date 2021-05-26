PMAY Eligibility Criteria 2021: Check Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Eligibility Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: HOUSING FOR ALL TWITTER
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna is an effort by the Government of India to help people get urban households. It is to help people who move to urban areas and have to live in unsanitary houses due to lack of funds or resources. Here are more details about the PMAY eligibility criteria 2021 and PMAY guidelines.
On June 25, 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Urban, a flagship Mission of the Government of India, was inaugurated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The Mission targets the urban housing deficit among the EWS/LIG and MIG groups, including slum dwellers, by guaranteeing that all eligible urban households receive a pucca house by 2022 when the country celebrates its 75 years of Independence.
Individuals with an annual income of more than 18 lakhs who currently own a pucca house in the country or have previously benefited from a central/state government-run housing plan are not eligible for a PMAY Home Loan.
All statutory towns and towns notified after Census 2011 will be eligible for coverage under the mission.
Ground-floor living is preferred by elder individuals and people with disabilities.
If the applicant is married, each spouse can receive a single subsidy if they are both in joint ownership.
The construction/extension project for which the loan is being taken out must be completed within 36 months of the disbursement of the first instalment of the loan amount.