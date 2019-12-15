PMC Bank Scam: Delegation Member Of Depositors Meets Uddhav Thackeray; CM Assures Relief

Assuring relief to the PMC depositors, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, met with a delegation of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors who were protesting outside his residence - Matoshree. He assured that his government would do whatever it could to support the depositors. According to sources, some of the protestors had been demanding a return of their funds from RBI, had been detained by Mumbai police.

One such delegation member of PMC Bank depositors, Gurjyot Singh Keer, met CM Uddhav Thackeray who assured him that his government will support the victims and that he would meet them once again next week, said Gurjyot. Uddhav Thackeray gave them confidence, saying that his management will look into the matter.

Amid suggestions to merge scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC), former Union Minister Arvind Sawant met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday to discuss the issues regarding PMC bank. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has been urged by most political parties to merge PMC Bank with any other financially sound bank and to hold an early meeting with the Reserve Bank of India.

The PMC Bank, which has around 16 lakh depositors, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to the massive under-reporting of dud loans. The bank, over a long period of time, had given more than Rs 6,700 crore in loans to Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), which is 73% of its total advances, and which turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now-bankrupt company.

After the takeover, PMC Bank, which has Rs. 11,500 crore deposited the bank and has 137 branches, had admitted that one large account-HDIL was the sole reason for the present crisis, as per PTI. Following this, the HDIL directors Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan who had been arrested in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crores, have been sent to custody. According to the police, PMC Bank officials gave loans to HDIL between the year 2008 and August 2019 despite not paying the previous loans.

