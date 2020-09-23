PMC Bank Scam: Insider Complained To RBI About Irregularities In 2011; No Follow-up Done

In a shocking revelation, sources told Republic TV that an insider had complained about irregularities in the PMC Bank to the RBI 8 years prior to the scam. The letter dated January 28, 2011, was written by Manpreet Kaur to the then Chief General Manager in-charge, Urban Banks Department, RBI. Allegedly, the letter made startling revelations such as the bank showing its NPA as 1% instead of the actual figure of 9.12%, many large borrowers being NPAs, large borrowers of two branches being linked to the Director, and staff of two branches being asked to do reverse calculations.

The insider also revealed that a loan was granted to a filmmaker in 2015 without any securities. Moreover, Rs.250 crore was updated as fake deposits. Attention was also drawn to massive fraud in the Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) and the alleged cheque transactions of the Wadhawans. While the RBI acknowledged the letter, no further action was reportedly taken.

What is the PMC Bank case?

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the top officials of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank and the promoters of the HDIL. According to the prosecution, the bank continued giving loans to the debt-ridden HDIL from 2008 to 2019 despite the previous loans not being repaid. This caused a loss of approximately Rs.4,355 crore.

Several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery have been invoked against the accused. Besides HDIL promoters Sarang and Rakesh Wadhawan, the former Managing Director Joy Thomas and ex-Chairman Waryam Singh were arrested and sent to police custody. Out of 44 accounts, a total of 10 were linked to HDIL.

These included the personal bank accounts of the accused. In another letdown for the depositors, the Reserve Bank of India in June extended the moratorium on the PMC Bank till December 22, 2020. Additionally, the RBI raised the withdrawal limit to Rs.1 lakh. On Tuesday, the RBI appointed former Union Bank of India executive A K Dixit as the new administrator of PMC Bank.

Campaign for justice

The Republic Media Network initiated a campaign #JusticeForPMCVictims to ensure that every PMC scam victim is handed back their own savings in its entirety; savings that they have been deprived of close to a year. Republic Media Network's petition aims to ensure that the hard-working, tax-paying, lawful, dutiful middle class of the country are not made to suffer as the state government, the central government, and the RBI pass the buck to each other. The demand is that every individual and institution involved in the PMC scam must be investigated in a time-bound manner so that justice is served.

#BankScamTruth | One year on, the PMC Bank scam victims are still fighting for their hard-earned money. Join the pitch to help them get back what's rightfully theirs!



Sign the #JusticeForPMCVictims petition here - https://t.co/OccQmxyiYG — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2020

