MASSIVE: Rs 500/month To Be Deposited In Accounts Of All Women PMJDY Holders From April 3

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, banks will start remitting Rs 500 per month in all the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders from April 3. Taking to Twitter, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday gave out the withdrawal schedule for the account holders as per their last digit of the account number.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had announced the DBT package in which it was mentioned that 20 Crore Women Jan Dhan holders will get an ex-gratia of Rs 500 per month for the next 3 months.

From today, 3rd April ₹500 per month will be deposited into the accounts of all Women #PMJDY account holders for 3 months.

Here is the withdrawal schedule as per the last digit of account number

0/1 👉 3 April

2/3 👉 4 April

4/5 👉 7 April

6/7 👉 8 April

8/9 👉 9 April pic.twitter.com/KuD0m6dfQ0 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 3, 2020

FM announces relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Sitharaman added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues. She said, "A package is ready for the poor who need immediate help like migrant workers and urban and rural poor. No one will go hungry. The government is working for those who are directly affected like migrants, labours, women."

