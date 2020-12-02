PMK Cadre Pelt Stones At Moving Train In Chengalpattu, Break Loco Engine's Windshield

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre pelted stones at a loco engine at the Perungalathur Railway station in Chengalpattu on Tuesday while protesting for 20% sub-reservation for the Vanniyar community in jobs & education. Members of PMK, an ally of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, were caught on camera pelting stones at a moving train, breaking the windshield of the loco engine. PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss had earlier on Saturday called for agitation to demand 20% reservation for the Vanniyar caste in jobs and education from December 1.

READ | Tamil Nadu Dy CM OPS Announces 'AIADMK Alliance With BJP To Continue' Ahead Of State Polls

PMK cadre pelt stones at moving train

In multiple videos of the stone-pelting incident going viral on social media, PMK cadre - wearing yellow shirts and sporting their party flag - are seen throwing stones at the train as it approaches them. While the brake was applied and the drain halted before it could reach the protesters, PMK cadre are seen continuing to pelt stones before backing off. As per reports, the PMK cadre were refused permission to enter Chennai by the police and hence resorted to stone-pelting.

READ | Rajinikanth Drops 'announcement Soon' Hint On Political Entry; Claims RMM Cadre's Support

2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) - reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden CM term after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Polls will be held in April-May 2021.

READ | BJP Eyes Tamil Nadu 2021 Polls; Amit Shah Arrives In Chennai To Meet State Members

READ | DMK Chief M K Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Arrested On 1st Day Of Campaign At Thirukkuvalai