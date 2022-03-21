PMLA Court Extends Nawab Malik's Judicial Custody Till April 4, Provides Relaxations

In a key development concerning the money laundering case, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik will remain in judicial custody till April 4, as the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court extended his stay March 21. The court provided a little relaxation to the apprehended NCP leader, allowing him to keep a chair, bed and a mattress during his time in judicial custody. The court, however, has denied the request of Nawab Malik for home food and noted that the court will take this matter in the next hearing.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The ED alleged that Munira Plumber's prime property in Kurla, the present market value of which is Rs.300 crore, was usurped by the NCP leader through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. - a company purportedly owned by his family members.

As per the ED, this was done in connivance with Haseena Parkar, her bodyguard Salim Patel and 1993 bomb blasts convict Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Subsequently, a special PMLA court remanded him to ED custody. Notably, the court maintained that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations are well-founded under PMLA. While his ED remand was initially extended to March 7, Malik was sent to judicial custody till March 21.

NCP denies Nawab Malik's resignation but passes his portfolios

Sharad Pawar-led NCP has time and again denied that they will not accept resignation from the Maharashtra minister. Other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi-- a post-poll collaboration of Congress, ShivSena and NCP to form government in Maharashtra - have also noted that they will not demand any resignation from Nawab Malik.

Earlier, Maharashtra NCP chief and state water resources minister Jayant Patil added on Thursday that Malik’s portfolios will be given temporarily to his Cabinet colleagues from the party.

Patil avered that Malik will continue to remain as the NCP’s Mumbai unit chief. The decision was taken during a meeting of NCP leaders at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil, besides senior party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Image: ANI